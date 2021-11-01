17,000 Floki Inu Crypto Fans Bark for Coinbase to List FLOKI After Massive Rally

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investorplace.com - InvestorPlace

The social media frenzy that kept Floki Inu (CCC: FLOKI-USD ) climb steadily in recent days is continuing into this week. The digital army behind the crypto’s recent rise to prominence has made it clear that they want to see the token overtake its pupcoin predecessors Dogecoin (CCC: DOGE-USD ) and Shiba Inu (CCC: SHIB-USD ). Last week the Floki Vikings, as they are known, helped push the Floki Inu crypto up even after Elon Musk admitted that the only pupcoin he held was DOGE. This week, they have a new project that is also rapidly catching fire.

Source: Shutterstock

A New Way to Buy the Floki Inu Crypto?

As Floki has risen from its status as an obscure token to a key part of investment conversations, many curious minds have raised the question of where to acquire it. The team behind Floki has been adding new exchange options, but the Vikings still aren’t satisfied.

This week began then with Floki’s team attempting to channel the energy of their investor army by asking them to sign a petition that would enable them to cross the next threshold and list on Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN ).

One of the world’s largest and and most popular crypto exchanges, Coinbase is the first name that most investors think of when they consider trading cryptocurrencies. It’s no secret that a listing on Coinbase would do quite a bit to lend legitimacy to the Floki Inu crypto. It would also make it easier to trade Floki, and give many more investors access.

So far, the petition below has garnered over 17,000 signatures.

Dear Vikings! Please sign this petition and tell @coinbase to list #FLOKI:https://t.co/rZkzoKGZUN$FLOKI is the people's crypto and needs to be on every mainstream exchange so that people can buy it easily. — Floki Inu (@RealFlokiInu) November 1, 2021

While there’s no guarantee that any number of signatures will lead to an immediate listing on Coinbase, the momentum that the petition is generating so far will only serve to help the crypto gain more attention. The way it looks from here, it’s a classic win-win.

Hold Onto Your Helmets… for 400 Days

This petition isn’t the only reason Floki has been gaining social media traction today. Last night, Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) user Kiernan Kelly Inu tweeted that he was committed to holding Floki for 400 days and that if it dipped, he was likely to buy more. This strategy was quick to garner many endorsements, including one from fellow crypto influencer David Gokhshtein.

Hey @kieranmlkelly — I’m with you on that 400 days for $FLOKI. 🥷 — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) November 1, 2021

Other users claimed that they were prepared to hold it for even longer.

This Dog Can Still Hunt The Floki token was created with a community-based structure in which benefits for previous holders are created as more investors buy in. As prices have risen, the incentives for holding it have become increasingly clear. Additionally, the team behind the token is currently in the midst of a major marketing push that has put Floki’s logo on billboards and bus ads on both sides of the Atlantic. Starting soon, users will be seeing it on television as the company’s ad campaigns kicks off across major news networks. There’s no telling if or when the Floki Inu crypto will make it to Coinbase. While its digital army waits to see what happens, though, keep a close eye on FLOKI. On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 17,000 Floki Inu Crypto Fans Bark for Coinbase to List FLOKI After Massive Rally appeared first on InvestorPlace.