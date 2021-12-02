Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
The Insight That Changed How These Founders Think About Everything

Six entrepreneurs share breakthrough moments that changed how they do business.

By
This story appears in the December 2021 issue of Entrepreneur.

1. Broken promises burn bridges.

Pete Ryan

“Six months after I cofounded a small activewear brand, [e-commerce site] Carbon38 placed an order with us. This was a dream come true, so even though I was unsure we could execute on their timeline, I went for it. As a result, we didn’t let our fabric sit long enough before manufacturing and sent Carbon38 product that was too stiff and rough to sell. They returned all of it, and I made a terrible first impression. I learned to never compromise quality.” — Kassia Davis, founder and CEO, KADA

