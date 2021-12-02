The Insight That Changed How These Founders Think About Everything

1. Broken promises burn bridges.

Pete Ryan

“Six months after I cofounded a small activewear brand, [e-commerce site] Carbon38 placed an order with us. This was a dream come true, so even though I was unsure we could execute on their timeline, I went for it. As a result, we didn’t let our fabric sit long enough before manufacturing and sent Carbon38 product that was too stiff and rough to sell. They returned all of it, and I made a terrible first impression. I learned to never compromise quality.” — Kassia Davis, founder and CEO, KADA