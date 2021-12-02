Trying to Recruit Frontline Workers? Look Beyond the Paycheck.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Restaurants and retail stores are reducing hours again, but it’s not because of the pandemic — at least not directly. Instead, many businesses in service industries have reduced hours or limited services because of staffing shortages.

And as businesses scramble to hire and keep employees, many frontline workers have quit. But contrary to popular belief, the exodus isn’t so much about pay as it is about burnout. Our recently released research report, The State of Frontline Work Experience in 2021, found that 45% of frontline workers are getting ready to leave their jobs, with 58% saying burnout is the main reason.