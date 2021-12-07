Working With Mother Teresa, She Was Inspired by Older People's Compassion. So She Started a Caregiving Business That Hires Them.

When you’re in the business of caring for others, nothing beats having Mother Teresa on your résumé. Kiran Yocom has just that; she worked with the sainted nun for more than a decade in India, and Yocom’s commitment to serving others continued when she moved to the U.S. in 1995. Three years later, she cofounded home-care company Seniors Helping Seniors. Inspired by the compassion she saw in older people, she hired seniors as primary caregivers for other seniors.

Courtesy of Seniors Helping Seniors

Since the Reading, Pa.–based business began franchising in 2006, it has expanded to 100 franchisees throughout the U.S., the U.K., and Malta. Yocom’s daughter, Namrata Yocom-Jan, is now president of the company. Striking a balance between truly compassionate care and profitable business strategy isn’t always easy, but Yocom says the key is finding franchisees with a heart for the business. Here, mother and daughter share how they’ve done it.