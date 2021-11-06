Learn How to Build the Backend of a Website

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When it comes to web development, most people can understand the front-end of a website pretty easily. It's just the part that a user interacts with; the buttons, forms, and design that give people the experience they expect from the site. The backend, however, is a bit more complicated and nuanced. And yet that's the part where most entrepreneurs with web development aspirations should focus their attentions.

Whether you're building a system to manage client requests or you want to build out a full interactive website, you'll need a great backend to manage the data and interactions that people generate on your site.

This 13-course bundle (rated as high as 4.7/5 stars) is designed for beginners and includes more than 40 hours of training in some of today's top web development tools. You'll get a quick introduction to JavaScript, the "Backbone of the Internet" and get on the fast track with other languages like Python, CSS, and C.

Additionally, you'll explore tools like Bootstrap 4, which enables you to create websites faster than ever. You'll create a React application from scratch to practice your app-building skills, learn the basics of WebGL programming and graphics rendering, develop better user experiences with AJAX and jQuery, and much more. Each of these quick-hitting courses will give you a better understanding of a certain component of the web development process, slowly getting your skills up to the point where you can build and manage the backend of a website all on your own.

