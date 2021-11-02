Intuit (INTU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intuit (INTU) closed at $618.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.57% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had gained 15.89% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.96% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from INTU as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 18, 2021. On that day, INTU is projected to report earnings of $0.97 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.19%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.81 billion, up 36.85% from the prior-year quarter.

INTU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.26 per share and revenue of $11.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.61% and +16.04%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for INTU. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. INTU is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, INTU is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 54.09. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 38.7.

We can also see that INTU currently has a PEG ratio of 3.65. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. INTU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

