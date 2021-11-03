Top Marijuana Stocks In 2021? 2 To Watch Right Now

2 Top Marijuana Stocks To Buy In November?

The best marijuana stocks to buy are still a big priority for many investors. Especially those who are just now investing in legal cannabis. More specifically cannabis stocks which for some is the easiest and most cost-effective way to get started. For several months the cannabis sector has been trading at a lower average. For some, it’s been a good time to add some top marijuana stocks to their investment portfolio. With how low the majority of the cannabis stocks have fallen many people are doing so.

The anticipation is for the potential of an increase in trading. But no one can 100 percent say for sure when this will happen. Although many feel once the end of cannabis prohibition comes this may set off a run among pot stocks. Again this is not a guarantee but many are optimistic about the future trading of marijuana stocks once federal reform is enacted. Outside of the market, many cannabis companies are still progressing. Which is a strong sign of growth potential inside of the cannabis industry. Especially in a down market where the success out of the market has yet to match up inside of it.

Marijuana Stocks Vs The Cannabis Industry

Nevertheless, there is still a large amount of opportunity in the industry. On a state level, many legal regions in the USA are generating over 1 billion in revenue. Which is in addition to the high amount of tax revenue as well. All this success is being used as a method of determining which marijuana stocks are better buys. The less successful and profitable a cannabis company is the less someone will want to invest in it. People want to invest to win and mitigate as much risk as possible. Which when investing in anything no matter how successful is always a risk. So with that let’s discuss a few publicly traded marijuana companies to watch in 2021.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch This Month

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTC:LOWLF) Harborside Inc. (OTC:HBORF)

Lowell Farms Inc.

Lowell Farms Inc. engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, sale, marketing, and distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. This past month the company released its limited-edition hash wrap at the Hall of Flowers. The unveiling of the Hash Wrap, a paperless pre-roll, marks the first time Lowell has debuted a product at the highly popular industry trade show.

This new product further positions Lowell as a leader and innovator in the cannabis industry. Lowell’s Hash Wrap is made from 1 gram of fresh-pressed ice-water bubble hash. To which the hash encapsulates .5 grams of premium, single-strain whole flower.

Words From Lowell Farms Inc.

“It was incredible to be back in person at Hall of Flowers. The response we received from the Hash Wrap launch was really encouraging and reenforced our belief that we’re developing products that our fans not only want, but are truly excited about,” says Lowell Farms Inc. Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Ainsworth. “We’re really proud that our Hash Wrap is made completely of our premium flower and offers an unparalleled smoking experience for our fans.”

Since the start of October LOWLF stock has been trying to keep up its momentum from September. Yet for LOWLF this was not the case. Right from the jump LOWLF stock began to feel the loss in upward momentum. In the first week of October, this marijuana stock began its fall. At first, it was a bit slow which some felt the company may see a recovery. However, this was not the case as LOWLF stock started its volatile descend in the market. With the exception of a small recovery period, LOWLF stock fell during October. As of now in November the company is still down. Yet shareholders are keeping watch for any upward progression with LOWLF stock.

Harborside Inc.

Harborside Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, distribution, wholesale, and retail of cannabis and cannabis products for the adult-use and medical markets in California. It owns and operates three retail dispensaries under the Harborside brand located in Oakland, San Jose, and San Leandro, California. In recent news, the company announced a retail partnership with RNBW.

Which is a new premium brand produced in collaboration with music giant Insomniac. Which is to sell RNBW products at Harborside dispensaries throughout California. The partnership places Harborside at the intersection of live music and cannabis culture.

Words From The Company

“We’re thrilled to partner with RNBW and support cannabis’ rapid transition from underground into the mainstream culture while adding a high-quality product line to our robust retail offering,” said Matt Hawkins, Chairman and Interim CEO of Harborside. “Nineteen U.S. states and Washington D.C. have legalized adult-use cannabis and the public overwhelmingly advocates for expanded access to recreational cannabis. Harborside is proud to make our stake at the intersection of live music and cannabis, two activities that have been enjoyed concurrently for generations.”

Over the last 4-6 weeks HBORF stock has been one of the more unpredictable marijuana stocks to watch. If you look back at the end of September closed the month on a downtrend. Moving into October the company was still dipping in the market. However, in the middle of the month HBORF stock did see some upward trading. This upward push lasted until the end of the month. Which was a good time for some shareholders to take some profit. So far in November HBORF stock has slowly started to dip once again. With it only being the start of November there is plenty of time to see a recovery in trading.