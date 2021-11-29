Why Making Progress Is the Most Powerful Motivator

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Long before Festivus and “yada yada” became baked into our cultural lexicon, Jerry Seinfeld was just another comedian, touring the country in hopes of making people laugh. It was during this time that software developer Brad Isaac, then an aspiring comic himself, had the chance to ask Seinfeld if he had any tips. It turns out, he did.

Seinfeld told Isaac that the way to be a better comic was to write better jokes, and the way to write better jokes was to practice every day. His system for holding himself accountable was to use a big wall calendar containing a whole year on one page. For each day he did his joke writing, Seinfeld put a big red X over that day.