These Are The Ten Top Companies In Medical Facilities Industry

Healthcare is a massive industry that offers an array of services to support the healthcare needs of people. The healthcare sector can be further divided into several sub-sectors, and one such sub-sector is medical facilities. This sub-sector primarily includes all the types of hospitals, which are the lifeline of the healthcare sector. Let’s take a look at the ten top companies in the Medical Facilities industry.

To come up with the ten top companies in the Medical Facilities industry, we have used the latest available revenue numbers. Following are the ten top companies in the Medical Facilities industry:

Acadia Healthcare (>$3,107 million)

Founded in 2005, this company offers behavioral healthcare services. It has the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)’s stock is up over 25% year-to-date and more than 3% in the last one month. It posted a net income of over $140 million in 2020, up from over $50 million in 2019. Acadia Healthcare has over 35,000 employees and is headquartered in Franklin, Tenn.

Brookdale Senior Living (>$4,057 million)

Founded in 1978, this company operates senior living communities, including continuing care retirement centers, independent living and assisted living and dementia-care communities. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD)’s stock is up over 40% year-to-date and more than 3% in the last one month. It posted a net income of over $82 million in 2020, up from a net loss of over $260 million in 2019. Brookdale Senior Living has over 45,000 employees and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn.

Genesis Healthcare (>$4,565 million)

Founded in 1985, this company offers specialized healthcare services, as well as rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services. Genesis Healthcare Inc (OTCMKTS:GENN)’s stock is down over 60% year-to-date and more than 9% in the last one month. It posted a net loss of over $58 million in 2020, compared to a net income of over $14 million in 2019. Genesis Healthcare has over 50,000 employees and is headquartered in Kennett Square, Pa.

Encompass Health (>$4,605 million)

Founded in 1984, this company offers post-acute healthcare services, and has the following business segments: Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC)’s stock is down over 20% year-to-date and more than 13% in the last one month. It posted a net income of over $280 million in 2020, down from over $350 million in 2019. Encompass Health has over 35,000 employees and is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala.

Select Medical Holdings (>$5,453 million)

Founded in 1996, this company offers medical rehabilitation services. It has the following business segments: Rehabilitation Hospital, Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM)’s stock is up over 20% year-to-date and more than 3% in the last one month. It posted a net income of over $250 million in 2020, up from over $143 million in 2019. Select Medical Holdings has over 40,000 employees and is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pa.

Universal Health Services (>$11,378 million)

Founded in 1979, it is a healthcare management company that operates behavioral health centers, outpatient facilities and acute care hospitals. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)’s stock is down over 9% year-to-date and more than 6% in the last one month. It posted a net income of over $940 million in 2020, up from $800 million in 2019. Universal Health Services has over 75,000 employees and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pa.

Community Health Systems (>$13,210 million)

Founded in 1985, this company operates acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that offer outpatient and inpatient healthcare services. Community Health Systems Inc (NYSE:CYH)’s stock is up over 70% year-to-date and more than 11% in the last one month. It posted a net income of over $511 million in 2020, up from a loss of over $675 million in 2019. Community Health Systems has over 70,000 employees and is headquartered in Franklin, Tenn.

DaVita (>$14,101 million)

Founded in 1994, this company offers medical care services, and has the following business segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services; and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)’s stock is down over 10% year-to-date and more than 9% in the last one month. It posted a net income of over $780 million in 2020, up from $706 million in 2019. DaVita has over 60,000 employees and is headquartered in Denver, Colo.

Tenet Healthcare (>$18,479 million)

Founded in 1975, this company offers health care services, and has the following business segments: Ambulatory Care, Hospital Operations and Other, and Conifer. Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) stock is up over 70% year-to-date and more than 4% in the last one month. It posted a net income of over $399 million in 2020, up from a loss of over $266 million in 2019. Tenet Healthcare has over 100,000 employees and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

HCA Healthcare (>$51,336 million)

Founded in 1968, it is a health care services company that operates hospitals, urgent care centers, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms. HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)’s stock is up over 50% year-to-date and more than 3% in the last one month. It posted a net income of over $3.75 billion in 2020, up from $3.51 billion in 2019. HCA Healthcare has over 240,000 employees and is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn.