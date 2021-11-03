Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Company News for Nov 3, 2021

Companies In The News Are: CLX, UAA, CMI, ZBRA.

By
You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. This story originally appeared on Zacks
  • The Clorox Co.’s CLX shares rose 1.2% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.21, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01.
  • Under Armour Inc.’s UAA shares soared 16.5% after reporting third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.31, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15.
  • Shares of Cummins Inc. CMI fell 1.2% after the company posted third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $3.61, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99.
  • Shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. ZBRA jumped 7.9% after posting third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $4.55, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.98.


