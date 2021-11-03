Is Amicus Therapeutics Headed for a Breakout?

A resistance line and an ascending support line has formed in the chart of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD). If the stock breaks through this resistance level, a breakout is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading setup.



shutterstock.com - StockNews

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. It has a portfolio of opportunities, including oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease, a clinical-stage treatment paradigm for Pompe disease, and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

The company’s Galafold therapy received label expansion in the EU over the summer. This is expected to increase sales. Plus, its lead pipeline drug, AT-GAA, is being evaluated for Pompe disease. The FDA is expected to make a decision on AT-GAA some time next year. If approved, the drug has a lot of potential for growth.

FOLD has a current ratio of 4.3, indicating it has more than enough liquidity to handle short-term obligations. Over the past three years, sales have grown an average of 165.6% per year and revenues are expected to rise 37.2% over the next year leading to a Growth Grade of B in our POWR Ratings system.

However, the stock appears overvalued with a price-to-book ratio of 14.9. This is well above the industry average of 8.1 and the S&P 500’s 5.0. FOLD has been showing mixed performance since February, but has been trending up over the last few days. This is evident in the chart below.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of FOLD below with my added notations:

Chart of FOLD provided by TradingView

FOLD has stalled at $12 resistance (red) more than once over the past couple of months, while also forming a trend line of support (green). These two lines form an ascending triangle in the stock.

Eventually, FOLD will have to break either the $12 resistance, or the triangle support. A long trade could be made on a break above the $12 resistance level. A break below the trendline would be an opportunity to enter a short trade.

FOLD shares were trading at $11.82 per share on Wednesday morning, down $0.09 (-0.76%). Year-to-date, FOLD has declined -48.81%, versus a 24.52% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Christian Tharp

I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write stock market related articles for the Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing.

