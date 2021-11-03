Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Elon Musk becomes the richest person to ever walk on the planet (probably)

The wealth of the South African entrepreneur made him the world's first billionaire.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The fortune of the co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX , Elon Musk , reached 307,000 million this week, making the tycoon the world's first billionaire.

Bloomberg | Getty Images

According to Forbes , Musk's fortune was valued at $ 190.5 billion at the beginning of October. However, last month SpaceX became thesecond most valuable private company in the world, reaching a valuation of $ 100 billion.

Then the car rental company Hertz announced the purchase of 100,000 Tesla cars, earning Musk $ 36.2 billion.

In October the financial multinational Morgan Stanley predicted that Musk would become the world's first billionaire. It should be remembered that the word "billionaire" in Spanish refers to different amounts to the word " billionaire " in English. "One billion" is one billion , while one billion in Spanish is one million million.

"The richest person who has ever walked the planet"

As a result of this gain, Forbes called Musk "probably the richest person who has ever walked the planet."

In fact, as reported by Business Insider , the CEO of Tesla is now worth three times more than the investment wizard Warren Buffett, because according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index , the fortune of the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway is worth "just" 104 billion Dollars.

What's more, Elon Musk's wealth in the index is higher than the gross domestic product of his home country of South Africa, which totaled $ 301.9 billion last year according to World Bank data.

Musk is now about $ 142 billion richer than the world's second most powerful man: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, whose net worth is $ 193 billion.

More About Elon Musk

Entrepreneurs

4 Entrepreneurship Lessons You Won't Learn In a Classroom

Danilo Diazgranados
News and Trends

Elon Musk is Now 3 Times as Rich as Warren Buffett and Worth More Than the GDP of His Home Country of South Africa

Matthew Loh

Elon Musk

Elon Musk vows to sell Tesla shares if the UN can explain how that will solve world hunger

Entrepreneur en Español
Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

The Fog of War in Patient-Care Delivery and What's Being Done to Lift It

Jeff Terry

Jeff Terry

Finance

High-Yield Kellogg Company Still Has Some Crunch 

Thomas Hughes

Entrepreneur Lifestyles

Dogs Make Everything Better, Including Your Business

Jan Risi

Jan Risi

Read More