For this reason, Yahoo! leaves China and announces the closure of all its operations and services in the country

Following in the footsteps of LinkedIn , which confirmed its departure from China just two weeks ago, global company Yahoo! It also announced the closure of all its operations and services in the Asian country.

“As of November 1, 2021, Yahoo's suite of services will not be accessible from mainland China. This will not affect Yahoo's products and services in other locations worldwide, ” it reads each time a user accesses the platform's services from that region.

In revealing the company's reasons for leaving the Chinese market , a Yahoo! used almost the same words that Microsoft explained the closure of LinkedIn in China, the last major foreign social network left in the country.

"In recognition of the increasingly challenging business and legal environment in China, Yahoo's suite of services will no longer be accessible from mainland China as of November 1 ," the spokesperson told Reuters in an email sent on Tuesday, 2 November. November.

“Yahoo remains committed to the rights of our users and to a free and open Internet. We thank our users for their support ” , he added.

A difficult environment in China

Yahoo! It arrived in China in 1999, but its presence in the country has gradually diminished over the years. In 2013, it withdrew its messaging service and its web portal, after being accused of circumventing Chinese censorship in its early days. By 2015, the company closed its research and development center in Beijing, its last headquarters in that territory.

The decision of Yahoo! It comes just after the new Personal Information Protection Law came into effect this Monday. These regulations allow the Chinese authorities to restrict the cross-border flow of data or require that it be processed on their territory.

Sure, this move puts a lot of pressure on international tech companies, but it is far from the last hurdle. The Chinese government announced that a comprehensive tax reform will come into effect in early 2022 that aims to put foreign and Chinese companies on an equal footing.

Yahoo! It is just the latest in a long list of companies that have left China, which includes social networks such as Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube , as well as various foreign media and even Wikipedia . These platforms and many more They are blocked in China because, in one way or another, they violate its strict policies on monopolies, data protection and / or access to information, among others.