Loopring Price Predictions: Where Will GameStop NFT Hopes Take the LRC Crypto?

What happens when cryptocurrencies cross over into the meme stock space? Well, investors in Loopring (CCC: LRC-USD ) hope to find out. Indeed, interest in Loopring price predictions is surging this week, as a key piece of speculation yesterday has sent the LRC crypto on a wild ride higher.

Essentially, there are rumors that GameStop (NYSE: GME ) could be hitting the NFT space hard. This video game retailer has inspired a number of momentum-driven rallies in the stock market of late. However, and as if this stock needs any more retail support, the company is reportedly working with Loopring on a confidential NFT project.

How true these rumors are remains to be seen. However, investors have potentially found yet another reason to own GME stock, with the LRC crypto likely to follow along for the ride.

A highly speculative space to begin with, the crypto world continues to provide investors with ample drama and excitement. Right now, it appears Loopring is the latest craze in the crypto world. Today’s 52% march higher suggests this momentum remains strong.

Let’s take a look at where the experts think LRC could be headed from here.

For context, LRC currently trades at $1.51 per token, at the time of writing.

Gov.Capital provides a 1-year and 5-year price target of $1.11 and $1.96, respectively, for LRC.

Similarly, Wallet Investor’s 1-year and 5-year targets provide a similar range of $1.04 and $2.20, respectively.

DigitalCoinPrice is a bit more bullish. This site projects LRC could hit $2.51 by the end of 2022 and $4.96 by the end of 2026.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

