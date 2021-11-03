Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
They report a new global fall of Facebook, Instagram and Messenger, Meta's social networks

Users and Internet users worldwide are reporting failures in the social networks Facebook, Instagram and Messenger, now owned by Meta.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This Wednesday, shortly after noon, reports of a new global fall of Facebook, Instagram and Messenger began to circulate on the internet and social networks. Apps owned by Mark Zuckerberg's Meta company appear to be experiencing various glitches globally.

Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Getty Images vía Engadget

The Dailymail medium details that the interruption has affected an as yet undetermined number of users in several countries, including Mexico , Australia and many in Europe .

According to Internet user reports, the majority published on Twitter , the three social networks present different problems, both in their mobile versions and on their respective websites.

  • Facebook users have had trouble logging in and loading the main wall.
  • On Instagram , the web and app versions don't load and direct messages don't work either.
  • In Messenger you cannot send or receive messages in the app or in the desktop version.

On the DownDetector page, which records reports of web page drops, you can see that Instagram has the highest number of complaints, followed by Messenger and Facebook.

So far, neither Meta nor the affected applications have provided information in this regard, so it is not clear what caused this recent fall or when the service will be restored to one hundred percent.

This new flaw occurs just one month after the global crash on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp servers . On October 4, applications stopped working for around six hours, a record high for the company.

The great global failure crisis caused Facebook shares to crash and a $ 7 billion loss to Mark Zuckerberg's fortune , and is said to have also influenced Facebook Inc. 's name change to Meta Platforms , announced last. October 28.

