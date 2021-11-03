MongoDB (MDB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MongoDB (MDB) closed at $521.20, marking a +0.55% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.65% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the database platform had gained 14.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.38%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MDB as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, MDB is projected to report earnings of -$0.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 32.26%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $203.46 million, up 34.94% from the year-ago period.

MDB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.17 per share and revenue of $808.95 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -18.18% and +37.02%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MDB should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MDB is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

