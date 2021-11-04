Tesla Opens Its EV Charging Network To Other Brands In Pilot Project

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s next step in the electric mobility business has already begun. The company will allow other electric car models and brands to use its supercharger network, setting the stage for exponential growth and further consumer adoption.

Unlocking Possibilities

As reported by Forbes, the pilot project is limited to the Netherlands with 10 superchargers, which will be tested to later be expanded to more stations. The ones available are Sassenheim, Apeldoorn Oost, Meerkerk, Hengelo, Tilburg, Duiven, Breukelen, Naarden, Eemnes, and Zwolle.

Cars that want to charge on the superchargers network will have to do so through the Tesla mobile app. The American brand will monitor the recharging experience at these points to assess the impact of the decision, especially because of what it may imply in terms of congestion.

The move already announced by Elon Musk a few months is now a reality. On one hand, it will become a new source of income for Tesla, which is breaking price records; on the other, it is a respite for users of electric cars of any brand who would suddenly have more than 25,000 chargers around the world if the whole network were to open up.

Tesla created this network of ultra-fast charging points as early as 2012, so it was prepared to meet the needs of electric car buyers. The pilot arrives amid the Glasgow Climate Change Summit (COP26) and will certainly help boost global demand for electric cars.

The Richest Man On Earth

Elon Musk also was announced this week as the first billionaire to be worth over $300 billion by reaching $302 billion according to Bloomberg. “The increase of $10 billion was due to a rise in Tesla shares on Thursday after the electric car firm inked a huge deal with Hertz for the rental giant to buy 100,000 of its vehicles,” the Business Standard reports.

His wealth is such that it exceeds the last year’s GDP of his native South Africa ($301 billion), surpasses Jeff Bezos by $140 billion, and doubles the likes of Bill Gates ($136 billion) and Mark Zuckerberg ($123 billion).

In times of global economic instability, he has lived up to his financial tradition while the share price of Tesla has risen by 65%.

