The most purchased products in El Buen Fin

The edition of Buen Fin 2021 will be held from November 11 to 17. More than 500 companies of all lines and sizes have joined this public-private initiative.

According to figures from the survey carried out by the organization in conjunction with the Mexican Online Sales Association (AMVO), 8 out of 10 respondents declared they are interested in buying during the Good End , within which the 18 to 34 year-old segment is the most prominent.

Also, according to the respondents, the main beneficiaries of their purchases in the Good End will be:

86% for themselves

59% for a relative

39% for your partner

14% for your pet

3% for a friend

What do people want the most to buy this Good End 2021?

If you have your own company or business , take note of the products that are expected to be most requested for this Good End , according to surveys carried out by the initiative:

Fashion and electronic products:

Half of those surveyed by Buen Fin hope to be able to acquire this type of item, which for some reason or another is popular, at bargain prices. Likewise, electronics and technology products in general, which after showing a 17% drop in sales from the pandemic, are expected to rebound their sales again on the Good End .

Home appliances

Respondents also showed a growing interest in acquiring these products, with the intention of replacing those they already have at home or acquiring those they may need.

Furniture

For reasons similar to the acquisition of household appliances, it is expected that the sale of furniture will also increase, because due to the continuity of the pandemic and the greater time spent at home, it has become a necessity to create more welcoming spaces.

Home decor

This is another of the categories that joins the previous 2: a greater increase in sales is expected during the Good End , due to the growing need to make the spaces of the home more comfortable and pleasant, in which many consumers still spend most of his time due to the permanence of the pandemic. In addition, the end of the year parties are approaching, which also makes home decoration necessary according to these dates.

Cell phones and smartphones

This item is usually one of those that generally expects and reports high sales, since consumers expect to have the latest gadgets , whether for entertainment or work, and what better way to take advantage of the Good End offers to purchase them.

Thus, the Good End becomes a great opportunity for both parties, companies and consumers , to win and continue to move the economy of the country that has been impacted due to the pandemic.

