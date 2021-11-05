Be Heard: Shure MV7

It has enhanced audio controls, and it's compatible with third party conferencing software such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams, making it perfect for use at home.

The Shure MV7 microphone is designed for podcasters and vocalists. It has enhanced audio controls, and it’s compatible with third party conferencing software such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams, making it perfect for use at home.

The microphone delivers versatility and control, flexible connectivity options, and high-quality audio in a sleek, compact design. The newly launched bundle includes a mini tripod and a yoke to easily adjust the microphone for maximum comfort.

