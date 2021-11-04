Voting begins to choose the 100 entrepreneurs who are transforming Mexico

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Last July, the Association of Entrepreneurs of Mexico (ASEM) launched the call for the E-100 initiative , which seeks the 100 entrepreneurs who are transforming the country . After receiving more than 2,000 nominations, now the voting stage begins to elect agents of change who have a positive impact on their communities.

“This is a call by and for entrepreneurs and its main objective is for them to recognize the great work they have done despite the challenges that have arisen in recent years. The E-100 initiative has had a great participation and reception by the participants and the entrepreneurial ecosystem in general, ” Juana Ramírez , president of the Board of Directors of ASEM , said in a statement.

After a careful curation process, the association put together a final list of finalists. The nominated entrepreneurs, who have a total of 10 votes, can distribute these among their colleagues from October 28 to November 10. Entrepreneurs registered as ASEM partners will also be able to vote for those who they consider to best represent the entrepreneurial spirit in Mexico.

“The goal of the initiative is to recognize, applaud and inspire entrepreneurs. Change agents from the north, center and south of the country have participated in this call. On the list of nominees there are entrepreneurs of all kinds, from all sectors and with very different profiles, ” added Ramírez.

The results of the voting will be announced on November 16, and the winners of the E-100 initiative will be recognized during an event on November 30.

"During this event, the winners will be able to meet other agents of change, share experiences, weave collaboration networks and have a first approach to generate joint projects, with the support of both ASEM and its allies," the association explained. which currently has more than 20 thousand members.