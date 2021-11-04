INCmty kicks off next week, the largest entrepreneurial festival in Latin America!

Everything is ready for the ninth edition of the most important entrepreneurship festival in Mexico and Latin America, INCmty , which will take place from November 8 to 10 in virtual format. It will bring together more than 150 startups, in addition to almost a thousand contestants in the four calls of the platform promoted by Tecnológico de Monterrey. What do we expect next week?

Cortesía INCmty

Entrepreneurs from all over Mexico and Latin America

The almost one thousand contestants in the B-CHALLENGE , PROTOTYPE , ACCELERATOR and HEINEKEN GREEN CHALLENGE calls come from states throughout the country: Yucatán, Campeche, Puebla, Michoacán, Jalisco, Nayarit, Mexico City, State of Mexico, Querétaro, Sinaloa, Sonora, Chihuahua, San Luis Potosí, Coahuila and Monterrey, among others.

Canada, in a unique business meeting in Mexico

For the first time in the history of INCmty, Canada joins the festival to connect the business ecosystem of this country with that of Mexico through a comprehensive program focused on generating business opportunities. During the three days, participants will be able to access the virtual Canadian pavilion, business meetings and a special agenda so that both exhibitors and entrepreneurs and participants can obtain targeted content and access to high-value networking .



In addition to this, there will be virtual exhibitor rooms with international pavilions from Latin America, North America and Africa. Created, INCkids will offer dedicated activities for parents and children with the goal of introducing them to the world of business and helping them capitalize on ideas and dreams, as well as encouraging them to be better students and entrepreneurs.

Image: Courtesy INCmty

INCmty Live, free content

The INCmty platform, for the first time, will broadcast some of its activities live for free so that the general public can learn about the event and thus democratize the high-value content that the speakers will share.

The public will be able to see events such as Neil Patel 's opening lecture, Joao Bocas and David Albert 's Fireside chat, HEINEKEN Green Challenge pitching presentations, interviews from leaders of the business ecosystem, among others.

These will be broadcast on the INCmty YouTube channel as follows:

Day 1: November 8 from 10:40 am to 5:00 pm

November 8 from 10:40 am to 5:00 pm Day 2: November 9 from 11:00 am to 4:40 pm

November 9 from 11:00 am to 4:40 pm Day 3: November 10 from 11:50 am to 6:30 pm

INCmty on Whova: artificial intelligence, job board and trade show

For the second time, the INCmty festival will be 100% digital and participants who purchased tickets through the page will have access to all activities through the Whova app. This software by means of artificial intelligence helps match according to the interests of the participants to facilitate networking, job opportunities and activities within the festival.

Image: Courtesy INCmty

Bring together international stars to inspire future generations

More than 200 speakers from the United States, United Kingdom, Latin America, Canada and Mexico will come together to inspire the next generations. This year the summits Life & Human Being , Immersive Science & Tech and Business Hacks, which will be the main threads of the entire meeting. To mention a few: Maye Musk , role model, Darin Olien , American businessman and co-host on the Netflix series “Down to Earth with Zac Efron” and Bred Feld , co-founder and partner of Techstars, among others.

To know all the activities that will take place during the INCmty Festival, and where you will have access to the best leaders of the entrepreneurship ecosystem, to a high-impact networking platform, workshops and tools to start and grow and experiences that go further Beyond entrepreneurship, visit the website .