These Are The Top Ten Energy Cryptocurrencies

Blockchain’s disruptive power is a threat for almost every industry and the energy sector is no different. In fact, there have already been many blockchain-related energy projects, and many more are in the pipeline. Currently, the biggest problem with the energy sector is that it is highly centralized. The introduction of cryptocurrencies for energy-related projects will definitely help to decentralize and improve the energy sector. Let’s take a look at the top ten energy cryptocurrencies.

Top Ten Energy Cryptocurrencies

To rank the top ten energy cryptocurrencies, we have used the market cap from coinmarketcap.com (as of Nov. 4, 2021). Following are the top ten energy cryptocurrencies:

REDi (REDI)

It is working on a blockchain-based data marketplace for the global renewable energy industry. REDi’s Infranet would enable energy producers, consumers and experts to use data for better productivity and efficiency. REDI is up over 8% in the last seven days and is currently trading around $0.003557. It has an all-time high of $0.03988 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.0001605 (February 2021).

ECHO TECH COIN (ECOT: $321,813)

It aims to develop a decentralized network to monitor the supply of non-renewable energy to institutions and companies. ECHO TECH COIN also monitors illegal consumption of energy. ECOT is up over 50% in the last seven days and is currently trading around $0.03935. It has an all-time high of $0.01118 (November 2021).

Energo (TSL: $232,110)

It is a cryptocurrency that has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 602,378,919.746 in circulation. TSL is up over 18% in the last seven days and is currently trading around $0.0003515. It has an all-time high of $0.3342 (January 2018) and an all-time low of $0.00004383 (October 2020).

Electrify.Asia (ELEC: $887,289)

It operates on the Ethereum platform. Electrify.Asia is the first South Asian retail electricity marketplace that addresses the demand for transparency and security in energy consumption. ELEC is up over 14% in the last seven days and is currently trading around $0.001671. It has an all-time high of $0.2076 (April 2018) and an all-time low of $0.0002877 (April 2020).

SunContract (SNC: >$4 million)

SunContract has a vision to support a global self-sufficient energy community. The objective of this platform is to enable individuals, especially homeowners, to easily buy, sell or trade electricity. SNC is up over 10% in the last seven days and is currently trading around $0.03492. It has an all-time high of $0.7057 (January 2018) and an all-time low of $0.00987 (July 2017).

Restart Energy (MWAT: >$8 million)

It is a digital cryptographic token that uses blockchain technology and operates on the Ethereum platform. The purpose of this crypto is to support energy storage. MWAT is up over 18% in the last seven days and is currently trading around $0.01796. It has an all-time high of $0.09004 (January 2019).

Grid+ (GRID:>$17 million)

Grid+ is based on the Ethereum blockchain. It aims to give users direct access to wholesale energy markets. This crypto has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 39,236,491 in circulation. GRID is up over 5% in the last seven days and is currently trading around $0.4538. It has an all-time high of $3.23 (January 2018) and an all-time low of $0.01868 (December 2018).

EFFORCE (WOZX: >$92 million)

Launched in December 2020, it aims to democratize the energy efficiency industry. This project and token is the brainchild of Steve Wozniak, who is the co-founder of Apple. EFFORCE is up over 14% in the last seven days and is currently trading around $0.6061. It has an all-time high of $3.62 (December 2020) and an all-time low of $0.1734 (June 2021).

Powerledger (POWR: >$181 million)

Released in May 2016, it is a blockchain-based platform that aims to disrupt the global energy industry. It enables local areas to sell and distribute solar power directly by eliminating the middlemen. POWR is up over 12% in the last seven days and is currently trading around $0.3924. It has an all-time high of $2.01 (January 2018) and an all-time low of $0.03183 (March 2020).

Energy Web Token (EWT: >$303 million)

Launched in June 2019, it is the operational token behind the Energy Web Chain. The Energy Web Chain is a blockchain-based virtual machine that assists in the application development for the energy sector. EWT is down over 6% in the last seven days and is currently trading around $10.04. It has an all-time high of $22.22 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.5007 (April 2020).