Ethereum Price Predictions: How High Can ETH Climb After Hitting New Record?

Today, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency Ethereum (CCC: ETH-USD ) is seeing impressive momentum. In fact, this momentum has brought ETH to new all-time highs, above $4,600 per token. Accordingly, investors appear to be increasingly interested in how much upside expert Ethereum price predictions imply for this cryptocurrency.

Indeed, over the past year, Ethereum has been one of the biggest winners in the cryptocurrency world. It powers many of the key functions that make the blockchain useful, underpinning all sorts of smart contracts. Everything from decentralized finance (DeFi) to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) arguably wouldn’t be possible without Ethereum’s existence.

This technological supremacy many supporters. Among the strongest thought leaders on Ethereum right now is Mark Cuban.

Mr. Cuban has repeatedly called himself an “Ethereum maxi,” suggesting he’s downright bullish. Indeed, given the recent price action with this coin, it appears he’s right.

Let’s dive into what some of the other experts think of where Ethereum could be headed.

Ethereum Price Predictions

For context, ETH currently trades at $4,636 per token, at the time of writing.

WalletInvestor predicts ETH could hit $6,918 in one year and $17,465 in five years.

CoinPriceForecast puts forward a 2021, 2023, and 2026 price target of $6,921, $11,088 and $19,110, respectively for ETH.

LongForecast provides a 1-year and 3-year price forecast of $14,103 and $20,394, respectively for ETH

Finally, Gov.Capital provides a 1-year and 5-year forecast of $5,713 and $15,368 for Ethereum.

