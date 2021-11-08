Blow Off Steam From Work with This Nostalgic Gaming Console

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Every entrepreneur needs to blow off some steam from time to time. Running a business is stressful and you need to find ways to productively relax and manage some of those big feelings. For many people, gaming is an awesome way to do that. You might be thinking, "But gaming sounds like a waste of time." Well, there is some evidence that playing video games actually has cognitive and brain-related benefits. So, by all means, game away and find the relaxation and release you need.

RetroConsoles

Not all of us can handle the new-fangled systems, however. Gaming has gotten so advanced, it makes many of us pine for simpler gaming times. If you're more prepared for a nostalgia trip than an Xbox Series X, check out the Mini Game Entertainment System with 620 Built-In Classic Games (AV Output), which is just $30.60 when you use promo code SAVE15NOV.

This funky little system is built to emulate a classic NES. Except, unlike the original NES, you won't need a ton of cartridges to play your favorite games. This system comes preloaded with 620 classic games that you'll recall fondly from your childhood and that you might even be able to get your own kids into. It comes with an A/V cable to link to your modern TV for the kind of HD gameplay you could have never imagined when you were a kid. It also comes with two hardwired joysticks for multiplayer fun on a huge array of games. Plus, it measures in at just 5" x 4" x 2" so you can take it anywhere you want with ease.

Treat your stress and anxiety with some nostalgic gaming excitement. During our Pre-Black Friday Sale, you can get the Mini Game Entertainment System with 620 Built-In Classic Games (AV Output) for just $30.60 when you use promo code SAVE15NOV.

Prices are subject to change.