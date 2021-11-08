Get an Online Introduction to Data Analysis With This Pre-Black Friday Sale

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In 2021, businesses of all sizes lean on data for just about everything. If you aren't using data to grow your business, you're putting yourself at a competitive disadvantage. Data analysis is essential today, but you don't need to go back to school to become a data scientist.

Campaign Creators/Unsplash

Online resources like The 2021 Advanced Data Analyst Bundle can help you develop the skills you need to accelerate your business by using data. During our Pre-Black Friday Sale, you can get it for just $25.49 when you use promo code SAVE15NOV.

This quick-hitting, five-course bundle is taught by Stream Skill (4.6/5 instructor rating), a leading online educator that has helped more than 600,000 students learn today's most important skills over the past decade.

This bundle doesn't require you to take a deep dive into any very advanced technologies. You'll focus primarily on Microsoft Excel, learning advanced charting and graphing, detail formatting tools, and how to use lookup and advanced lookup functions. From there, you'll get started with PivotTables, one of Excel's best data analysis tools. You'll learn how to group, ungroup, and deal with errors, format PivotTables, explore advanced sorting and filtering, how to use advanced tools like slicers and timelines, and much more.

After delving into PivotTables, you'll advance to Power Pivot, Power Query, and DAX in Excel. With these tools, you'll be able to query data better and draw smarter, more data-driven insights to help advance your business.

Finally, you'll delve into advanced data analysis tools like Microsoft Power BI and Python. With Power BI, you'll learn how to create relationships between different tables of a data model and better manipulate DAX. Then, you'll learn how Python can be used for data analysis and start writing your first scripts.

Get a comprehensive data analysis education online. During our Pre-Black Friday Sale, you can get The 2021 Advanced Data Analyst Bundle for just $25.49 (reg. $450) when you use promo code SAVE15NOV.

