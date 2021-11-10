Get a Discount on This Documentary Streaming Service During Our Pre-Black Friday Sale

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

They say knowledge is power. And for entrepreneurs, a commitment to lifelong learning is a major key to entrepreneurial success. That doesn't necessarily mean just learning new ways to analyze data or scale your business. Finding ways to broaden your perspective and better understand our world can translate to real business success.

MagellanTV

One of the best ways to do that is through documentaries. Watching a documentary introduces you to new ideas and perspectives while giving you a much-needed chance to relax from the stresses of running your business. And if you're looking for a great documentary, few resources are as good as MagellanTV Documentary Streaming Service.

MagellanTV is a documentary-focused streaming service that offers a collection that is deeper and broader than just about any service on the market. You get unlimited streaming anytime, anywhere, on multiple devices and access to more than 1,500 high-quality films and series from some of the world's best filmmakers. Explore history, nature, science, space, crime, and much more with MagellanTV's extensive genre collections and access exclusive playlists that dive deep into the people and events that have shaped our world.

MagellanTV adds new content every week and will never interrupt your viewing with ads. You can cast from your iOS device to Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, or many smart TVs, and take complete control of your viewing experience.

User Aiya writes, “Cancelled Netflix because there’s too much unwatchable dross. Magellan is much more to my taste with a vast array of entertaining and informative content.”

Make a commitment to learn something new when you're trying to relax after a long day. During our Pre-Black Friday Sale, you can get one year of MagellanTV Documentary Streaming Service for just $30.59 (reg. $59) when you use promo code SAVE15NOV at checkout.

Prices are subject to change.