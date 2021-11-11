Pre-Black Friday Sale: Exercise While You Work with This Under Desk Bike

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you're running a business, you're juggling a lot and you're often running on fumes. But despite the exhaustion, it's important to find time to exercise. Exercise can help improve your productivity, increase your mental acuity, and give you energy boosts you need to finish projects. But finding the time in your schedule to run to the gym isn't always easy.

Why not kill two birds with one stone? With the LifePro FlexCycle Plus Under Desk Exercise Bike, you can get a little exercise without ever standing up from your desk. During our Pre-Black Friday Sale, get one for just $148.74 (reg. $259) when you use promo code SAVE15NOV at checkout.

This innovative exercise bike was made for busy professionals who seem to never get a break. With this portable bike setup, you can build cardiovascular fitness and muscle strength anytime you sit down to work. It's small enough to fit under any desk and lightweight enough to go with you to any of your favorite work spots. With the easy grip handle, it's as simple as picking it up and putting it back down when you get to a preferred location.

With 8 adjustable tension settings, you can steadily increase resistance as you get warmer or find a perfect sweet spot where you can pedal and get the endorphins surging without becoming exhausted. The non-slip grips, stabilizing bar, and tethering strap ensure it will stay in place, no matter how hard you start going. Plus, the eight display options let you monitor your stats in real-time so you can improve over time.

Find out why the LifePro FlexCycle Plus Under Desk Exercise Bike has earned 4.6 stars on Amazon. For a limited time during our Pre-Black Friday Sale, you can get this bike for just $148.74 (reg. $259) when you use promo code SAVE15NOV at checkout.

