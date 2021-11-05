What is a Pop-Up store?

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The million dollar question: how do I attract more customers? Today there are many digital and physical marketing strategies, but there is one that is becoming more and more common, the Pop-Up store .

Cortesía: Loly in the Sky

In general, they are stores that emerge for designers or brands to display their new collections for a certain time, making it an exclusive and ephemeral experience. However, not only luxury brands make use of these. We spoke with those who have set up a Pop-Up store , a Mexican company and an expert in trends on the subject.

An omnichannel vision

According to Christian Acquista, trend expert at WGSN , these stores are strategically located “whether in city centers, on busy streets, shopping malls or even music festivals. They are an excellent option to diversify surfaces and offer a format closer to the local customer in the short term, with greater flexibility and where micro-segments can be worked more efficiently ”.

In this regard, Lorena Vázquez, founder and designer of the Mexican shoe brand Loly in the Sky , comments for Entrepreneur en Español , that “the experience in brick-and-mortar stores is not dead. Although the digital markets are growing, the physical points of sale give you a very different experience ”. An omni-channel vision for a store that started out purely as e-commerce.

“For us Pop-Up stores are called 'Loly Shoe Bar' and they are our first trench with our Lolygirls . A place to interact with them, so that they get to know the brand, live the experience and give them a bit of what Mundo Loly is ".

Although the brand has been in the market for eight years , it is not a giant compared to others of much more repute, however, they were able to opt for this type of strategy. Today Loly in the Sky has seven physical points of sale, which they determined by making an analysis of where their consumers are. But like everything, it is trial and error, and that is one of the greatest advantages of having a Pop-Up store , you do not have to commit in the long term with a local, but you can change if you require it.

Image: Courtesy Loly in the Sky

The advantages of a Pop-Up store

There are many types of stores of this nature. From how they are built, a strategy is made, to the purchase process. Some are to present exclusive collections, others to finish the stock, innovative launches and there are even just so that consumers know the products and interact with the brand and then, if the person wants to make a purchase already on digital channels.

For example, for Lorena, they were not inspired by a brand as such to create their own Pop-Up store concept. “During a trip we saw several brands that had different sales formats that began to attract our attention. We took the best of several of our favorite stores and tried to apply it to our needs as a brand and that's how our 'Loly Shoe Bars' were born ”.

“Beyond a point of sale, our Loly Shoe Bars are a place where our Lolygirls can meet the new models, see them in person, measure all the lasts and even solve some problems for them such as shopping online, receiving orders for later pick them up and even make size changes ”.

Lorena Vázquez also explains that the greatest advantage that this type of format provides is that they are very fast to execute, while making a boutique can take months. " We will be able to open a new location in 4 weeks."

Christian Acquista comments that since the pandemic has altered traditional interaction, Pop-Up stores offer an outlet for retailers that seek to regain their connection with consumers. "Pop-ups are evolving and gaining weight as brands adopt direct-to-consumer sales strategies and real estate companies discover the potential of pop-up stores to occupy vacant premises."

Image: Courtesy Loly in the Sky

Who can have a Pop-Up store?

The most common is that they are focused on fashion and luxury retail, but they can also be assembled for stores specialized in art or technology. Christian, the WGSN expert, explains that there will be an increase in the trend of these types of stores. In particular, brands are betting on sustainability with reusable, reconfigurable and customizable Pop-Up .

"The trends that we will see the most will be Pop-Ups that play with fun design formats or with color applications perfect for Instagram."

In short, more than a place to sell, they will be spaces to create experiences that are not possible online. "Retailers should consider them as a data collection tool to test and interpret ideas such as the integration of e-commerce, home orders and logistics micro-centers before committing to permanent spaces", concludes the expert.

If you have thought about an omnichannel strategy, a Pop-Up store could be a good way to start. To do this, Lorena recommends having an innovative idea, surprising the consumer and especially looking for alternative paths. Remember that although online channels are in full swing, it is not the only way to reach your potential customers.