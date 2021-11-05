InterDigital's (IDCC) Q3 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC reported impressive third-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the bottom line and the top line surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Accretive licensing agreements supported by solid top-line expansion drove the company’s financial performance. In response to the results, shares of this Wilmington, DE-based company inched up 0.4% to close at $71.88 on Nov 4, thereby instilling optimism among investors.

Net Income

Net income in the September quarter was $26.2 million or 83 cents per share compared with $23.8 million or 76 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The improvement was largely due to solid top-line growth and higher operating income. Adjusted earnings in the reported quarter were 83 cents per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents, delivering a surprise of 118.4%.

Revenues

Total revenues increased to $143.5 million from $87.5 million in the prior-year quarter. The 64% surge in revenues was largely driven by additional revenues from 10 new patent license agreements signed in the last 12 months, including an agreement with a top 10 global TV manufacturer signed in the reported quarter. This was partly offset by a reduction in recurring revenues due to a handset manufacturer exiting the business in the past year. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $120 million.

While total revenues from patent royalties equaled $142.7 million, the same from current technology solutions was $0.7 million. Recurring revenues were $93.4 million compared with $87 million a year ago.

During the quarter, InterDigital inked an agreement with China-based handset manufacturer Xiaomi for licensing its patent portfolio. This underscores the strength of its portfolio across several key technologies related to cellular wireless, including 3G, 4G, and 5G, Wi-Fi, and HEVC video technology. Approximately 80 companies across the globe license InterDigital’s patent technology, including leading firms like Apple, Huawei, Samsung, and Sony.

Other Details

Total operating expenses increased to $106.7 million from $72.1 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily driven by non-recurring charges of $26.1 million mostly related to restructuring initiatives. Operating income was $36.8 million compared with $15.4 million a year ago, due to higher revenues.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

During the first nine months of 2021, InterDigital generated $59.2 million of net cash from operating activities compared with $144.2 million in the year-ago period. As of Sep 30, 2021, the company had $900.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments with $480.6 million of long-term debt and other liabilities.

