Oklahoma Is the Wild West of Weed

Looking for low prices and a low bar of entry? Look to the Sooner State, where the wind comes sweepin' down the plain.

By

Many cannabis entrepreneurs are flocking to Oklahoma, which boasts no limits on marijuana business licenses, few restrictions on who can obtain a medical card, and cheap land, energy, and building materials. Should you open up shop in the Sooner State?

Our guest Chip Baker thinks so. The founding partner of Greener Consulting Group, Baker helps new and existing cannabis businesses, municipalities and states prepare for legal cannabis industries, develop policy, business strategies, build-outs from the ground up. He’s also the owner of Cultivate Garden Supplies in Colorado and Oklahoma.

 

 

Chip has been growing weed since he was 13 in Georgia, and he has cultivated crops in some of the world’s most notorious marijuana hotspots, including the forests of Northern California’s Emerald Triangle, the lake region of Switzerland, and the mountains of Colorado.

Listen to why he's all in on Oklahoma. 

 

