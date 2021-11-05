Company News for Nov 5, 2021

Moderna Inc. MRNA shares plummeted 17.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $7.70, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.96.

Parker-Hannifin Corp.’s PH shares jumped 7.1% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $4.26, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.76.

Shares of PPL Corp. PPL fell 1.4% after the company posted third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.36, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37.

Shares of QUALCOMM Inc. QCOM soared 12.7% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.55, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.26.

