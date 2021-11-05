Cannabis Reform Increases In Support Among Adults In The United States

Legal Marijuana Finds More Support Than Ever In The USA

The backing for comprehensive cannabis legislation furthers its broad support from people around the USA. A study that was recently taken by a Gallup poll. Close to 70 percent of people mainly adults said that they are in favor of legalizing cannabis from this latest survey. That’s the same percentage that the firm reported for its last poll in November 2020. This is when legislative support had reached its biggest level since 1969. Although back in 2019, Gallup uncovered that 66 percent of people were in support of legalizing marijuana. In more recent times only 32 percent of Americans now stand in opposition to legalization. This places the support for policy change at a more than two-to-one margin.

“As was the case in 2020, solid majorities of U.S. adults in all major subgroups by gender, age, income and education support legalizing marijuana,” Gallup said of the latest results. “Substantive differences are seen, however, by political party and religion.”

With this, the new survey reveals the majority backing for the policy change across all age and party demographics. Though it’s at different levels of strength and impact. The backing among Republicans increased somewhat in comparison to last year, from 48 to 50 percent. Yet, 83 percent of Democrats and 71 percent of independents mentioned they do back marijuana legalization.

The Next Step For Cannabis Reform In The United States

Gallup stated legalization supporters saw “particularly sharp increases occurring in the 2000s and 2010s.” There have been consistent levels of backing in the most recent editions of the annual survey. These surveys suggest a potential political stabilization of the issue. Still, it does not necessarily mean that the notoriety and support for policy changes won’t continue to grow in the future.

“It’s too soon to say that support for legalizing marijuana has reached a ceiling,” Justin McCarthy, an analyst at Gallup, told Marijuana Moment. “We’ve recorded mostly small, incremental annual increases—and in some years, no increase at all—which, from a longer-term perspective, amass to a larger shift in public opinion on the issue over time. Future measures will give a clearer idea of where public opinion is heading.”

Over 50 years ago in 1969, the initial Gallup create a survey on the issue. However back at that time, the survey saw 12 percent of U.S. adults who were in support of cannabis legislation. Right now in 2021, more than two in three Americans support the policy change. The masses of every demographic that were studied in the latest poll had the same results. These individuals said they favor legalization and want the policy chance. That includes people 55 and older (60 percent) and those who attend religious services weekly. With the exception of those who identify as ideologically conservative.

The Push For Legal Cannabis Continues In The United States

Between people who are the ages of 18 and 34, the support for policy change is at 77 percent. Now we also have 86 percent of those who define themselves as politically liberal. These are a group of people that are also on board with marijuana reform in America The survey included phone discussions with 823 American adults? These phone interviews went on from October 1-19, with a margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points.

The results of the poll that were unveiled come as congressional legislators continue to seek federal reform. A key House committee passed a legalization bill in September. To which Senate administrators are also launching a plan to end federal cannabis prohibition.

Final Thoughts On Americans Wanting To Legalize Marijuana

Overall there is a large amount of public support for reform, especially among Democrats. Even with this democratic support, President Joe Biden continues to resist adult-use legalization. Rather, he’s in favor of increased modest proposals to federally decriminalize cannabis. For example, legalizing the plant for medical use and letting states set their own policies.

So what this really means is president Biden is personally against comprehensively ending prohibition. This was a study that the Congressional Research Service released on October 3rd. This was done to explain the actions he and his administration could take to repair the harms of cannabis criminalization.

Recent state and local surveys have also continued to show that the public is all for broad marijuana reform. For instance, multiple Pennsylvania lawmakers have introduced bills to legalize cannabis. This bill only showed that support for the reform is at a record high in the state, according to a new survey.

Marijuana legalization is more popular in Maryland than Biden and the state’s two U.S. senators. A study that was found this info was done late last month found. At the national level, Gallup released a survey in August. The August survey showed that nearly 50 percent of American adults have used marijuana. In 2020, Gallup published another kind of survey. The 2020 survey discovered that about 70 percent of Americans view smoking cannabis to be a morally acceptable activity.