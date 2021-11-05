'It's not the decision we wanted,' says Jeff Bezos, losing his mind to prevent NASA from going to the Moon with SpaceX

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Elon Musk 's company SpaceX may once again work with NASA to get astronauts to the Moon. The federal judge who was handling the case of Blue Origin , Jeff Bezos ' aerospace company, against the United States government for the contracts with Musk's firm, agreed with the aerospace agency. This means that Starship will continue its plan to bring humans to the Moon.

Faced with the judge's ruling, Jeff Bezos commented through his Twitter account: "It is not the decision we wanted, but we respect the judgment of the court and wish NASA and SpaceX full success in the contract."

In April of this year 2021, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) chose Elon Musk's company with the aim that it would develop, manufacture and operate two flights of his Starship spacecraft to land on the Moon.

In addition to SpaceX, the companies Dynetics and Blue Origin were competing for this public contract. After the results were released, Bezos' company sued the United States government in the Federal Claims Court of that country, questioning the "illegal and inappropriate evaluation by NASA" of the proposals submitted for the lunar program.

This started a legal battle that threatened to delay the progress of the plan to land humans on the Moon. However, on Thursday, November 4, the judge's decision was announced.

Elon Musk did not go unnoticed in terms of his reaction to the news. Known for his sense of humor on social networks, the billionaire owner of Tesla, responded with a meme to the tweet of journalist Michael Sheetz that released the information.

