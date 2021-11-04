AVAX Price Predictions: How High Will the Blizzard Fund Take the Avalanche Network?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Avalanches typically fall downward, but the Avalanche (CCC: AVAX-USD ) network isn’t going anywhere but up. The dapp platform is making some changes and in turn inviting developers in droves to come participate on the platform. The result is a series of upward bursts propelling the AVAX coin to new all-time highs. In turn, bulls are seeking out AVAX price predictions to see how much higher the coin can head in the future.

The Avalanche network has had its head down since August, and it’s honed in on fostering growth. In fact, it has found that growth, and astonishingly fast. Total value locked (TVL) is a popular way to measure a network’s size, displaying the amount of liquidity users have put into the network. In August, Avalanche’s TVL was around $350 million. Since then, it has soared to nearly $9 billion, making it one of the largest blockchain projects in the world.

The growth is quite impressive, but the network is not coming into this capital for no reason. It is expanding its network out with a variety of products, especially through its new Blizzard initiative. Blizzard is a $200 million fund aimed at attracting developers to bring their products to the Avalanche chain and making it home. The newly launched fund is drawing a lot of eyes from investors, and crypto influencers are not shying away. In fact, they’ve been voicing their bullishness on Twitter in recent days. The chatter is pushing Avalanche into the spotlight this morning, as #Avalanche trends on the site with over 20,000 posts discussing the surging network.

AVAX Price Predictions: Where Is Avalanche Headed With Newfound Popularity?

Avalanche is benefitting greatly from the new exposure, with trading volume doubling up in the wake of the Twitter chatter. Over $1.2 billion in AVAX is trading hands so far today. The network is also climbing the charts in terms of market capitalization, with its current $16 billion market cap making it the thirteenth-largest crypto network in the world.

The price of Avalanche’s AVAX coin is seeing a new all-time high today, topping out at about $81. As it continues to surge, investors are curious about the future. Let’s take a look at some AVAX price predictions to see what’s next in store for the coin:

DigitalCoin thinks AVAX still has plenty left in the tank to carry it past $100 in 2021. The site’s year-end price target for AVAX is $132.

CoinPriceForecast’s year-end prediction is not quite as optimistic, expecting AVAX prices to reach $88.50.

The Economy Forecast Agency expects AVAX to see a price of $117.60 by the end of 2021. Its November 2022 prediction targets a value of $181.

WalletInvestor’s 12-month prediction pegs AVAX for a target of $103.

