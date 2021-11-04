How to Buy Floki Inu: 4 Ways You Can Buy the Floki Inu Crypto Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investorplace.com - InvestorPlace

The news propelling the pupcoin frenzy just isn’t slowing down. Last week saw Shiba Inu (CCC: SHIB-USD ) overtake Dogecoin (CCC: DOGE-USD ). Although this didn’t last, it marked a significant moment for cryptocurrency markets as investors watched the lesser-known token overtake the crypto it was created to destroy. Meanwhile, newcomer Floki Inu (CCC: FLOKI-USD ) is continuing its quest to dethrone both. This has continued into the new week as FLOKI prices continue to climb, delighting its digital army. For those who haven’t bought into the phenomenon yet, a few questions remain. Where can you buy Floki Inu? And what should you know about how to buy Floki Inu if you want to?

Source: Shutterstock

How to Buy Floki Inu Right Now

Floki fans are currently working hard to get the token listed on popular exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN ) by circulating a petition. While this would certainly simplify things, there is no guarantee the powers that be listen.

However, there are still several options to buy Floki Inu right now.

Since its launch, the Floki team has worked hard to make it easy for new investors to buy Floki Inu. As we reported, its website features links to purchase Floki on three popular exchanges: Uniswap, PancakeSwap and the more recently added Gate.io. As Benzinga reported, Gate.io provides the easiest and quickest experience for new investors.

To make things even easier, Floki promotes videos that show users how to buy the token.

Complicated and Simple Options

CoinJournal recently recommended one approach that takes investors on a windy road. The process involves buying Binance Coin (CCC: BNB-USD ), and then sending it to a compatible wallet such as Trust Wallet or MetaMask. From there, investors would connect to SushiSwap, a decentralized exchange, and swap BNB for FLOKI. In a similar tutorial for purchasing FLOKI through Uniswap, investors are shown how to swap Ethereum (CCC: ETH-USD ) for Floki.

Does that sound complicated? It is. Thankfully, Floki has gotten at least a little easier to purchase.

Thanks to a new partnership with Guardarian, would-be investors can use a variety of fiat currencies to purchase Floki Inu. This also means that investors can use their debit and credit cards to buy tokens. According to the team, this makes the on-ramp into their digital community a bit more welcoming.

What’s Next for Floki

Floki’s team has worked hard to give investors as many buying options as possible. Even if it doesn’t end up listed on Coinbase anytime too soon, it’s likely that more options will be coming. Gate.io CMO Marie Tatibouet recently told InvestorPlace that she believes in the future of meme coins, citing the power of the communities behind them. That could help other exchanges make the decision to embrace FLOKI.

Redditors are also petitioning for Floki to be listed on Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD ), the trading app that helped popularize investing among millennials. We’ve all seen what can happen when Reddit communities get excited about a market phenomenon.

While much about this token remains uncertain, it continues to climb and its digital army continues to drive the hype behind it. Anyone who knows how to buy Floki Inu should be watching it closely.

On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

More From InvestorPlace

The post How to Buy Floki Inu: 4 Ways You Can Buy the Floki Inu Crypto Now appeared first on InvestorPlace.