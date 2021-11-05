The Executive Selection: L'Couture

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Founded by Lyndsay Doran in 2019, luxury athleisure brand L’Couture came about as a result of the UAE entrepreneur’s fitness journey, during which she realized there was a gap in terms of the quality of comfortable clothing that is inclusive of women of all sizes.

L'Couture L'Couture store interiors

With L’Couture, Doran aims for each of her designs to deliver in both form and function, with soft-to-touch fabrics distinctly designed for highperformance results, as well as fresh colors and patterns.

With its offerings now available internationally online, as well as in malls in the UAE and a dedicated boutique in Dubai, L’Couture and its all-female team is eager to help you become the best version of yourselves.

