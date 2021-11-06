The Executive Selection: Brunello Cucinelli

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Taking a break from the grind?

Brunello Cucinelli

Make sure to take these new bags from Brunello Cucinelli’s Spring/Summer 2021 men’s collection with you as you head out to unwind.

Source: Brunello Cucinelli.

Lightness and comfort take centerstage in this pairing of fine materials and practical design (made with the brand’s supple leathers, of course) and it’s equipped with lots of room in the form of interior compartments as well.

