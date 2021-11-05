Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Starbucks workers denounce the chain for harassment and threats to prevent them from creating a union

A group of Starbucks workers affirm that for almost three months they have been the victims of intimidation and threats by Starbucks, in order to make them give up their attempt to create a union.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Right now, many companies in the United States are competing for staff, in the midst of a crisis over a labor shortage . Despite this, the Starbucks coffee chain is not afraid to face a legal lawsuit with its workers, who denounced the company for harassment, threats and intimidation, in order to prevent them from forming a union.

Depositphotos / SBWorkersUnited vía Twitter

On November 4, the Workers United union filed a complaint against Starbucks in a Buffalo court. The documents, cited by Efe agency , represent the complaints of 128 workers from three stores of the chain in said city, located north of New York, who are trying to create what would be the first union of this large company with a global presence, which it has boycotted all such initiatives so far.

The complainants point out that in August 2021 the chain started a “campaign of threats, intimidation and surveillance” against the group of employees. The strategy would have been a "response to the efforts of fellow Buffalo to organize a union,"

The Buffalo group of employees created a Twitter account reaffirming the accusations against Starbucks for harassment. They also invite other colleagues to join the movement and share their experiences, post updates and even have a logo: a black fist raising one of the iconic glasses of the famous coffee shops.

Next week, the 128 Buffalo workers who proceeded against Starbucks will begin an online vote to decide whether or not to organize under a union.

How did the problem start for the Starbucks union?

Last August, employees applied to join the National Labor Relations Board ( NLRB ), a body that authorizes the formation of union bodies.

In an attempt to thwart the initiative, Starbucks argued before the Board that the vote should include all employees at its twenty Buffalo locations, and not just those at the three coffee shops that launched the original proposal.

After more than two months of debate, the NLRB finally gave its verdict on October 29: it guaranteed the right of workers to create a union in the three locations that requested it .

Despite actions taken by members of its staff, Starbucks has publicly responded that it does not approve of the creation of a union .

“We work together and collaborate, this is how we solve problems, this is how we evolve, this is how we serve our customers, as partners. That is why we disagree (with the idea of a union), but we are looking for options and we are going to do what we have always done, serve our partners , "Kevin Johnson, Starbucks CEO, told CNBC on October 29. .

More About Starbucks

News and Trends

Starbucks and Other Businesses Near Disney World Reportedly Sell for Higher Prices

Entrepreneur Staff
Starbucks

Starbucks: This is how Car Pick-up works, the new exclusive benefit for Starbucks Rewards members

Entrepreneur en Español
Leadership

How Howard Schultz Turned an Entry-Level Sales Job Into a Coffee Empire – And a Net Worth of $5.7 Billion

Nick Wolny

Nick Wolny

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Hiring

Trouble Hiring? It's Time to Invest in Your Workplace Culture.

Amanda Haddaway

Finance

How to Leave Crypto to a Loved One

Sara Rathner

Minimum Wage

West Hollywood City Council Votes to Hike Minimum Wage to $17.64 an Hour Starting Next Year

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

Read More