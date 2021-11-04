KuCoin Price Predictions: How High Can Metaverse Dreams Power the KCS Crypto?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

If working from home is not spicing things up for you enough, try convincing your employer to buy an office in the metaverse. As crypto bulls look to cash in on this trend and as companies grab up virtual headquarters and meeting spaces, a new theme is emerging in the market. KuCoin (CCC: KCS-USD ) is clearly taking note of turning tides. Now, the exchange itself is capitalizing on the moment by taking its offices virtual. Could the move help to bolster KuCoin price predictions?

KuCoin wants to help users find the “next crypto gem” with its exchange. It offers 600 different exchange pairs, meaning users have tons of options for trading coins or tokens. The platform claims to be one of the most widely used exchanges, with 1 in 4 users conducting trades on KuCoin. It also has its own dedicated token, KCS, which is most often used to facilitate transactions on the platform.

The exchange keeps in dialogue with its investors regarding the cryptos they want to see on the platform.

With Facebook’s (NASDAQ: FB ) rebrand to Meta, as well as its dive into the metaverse, investors are looking at this industry as a new asset class. And with many of the newest metaverse projects being developed on the blockchain, cryptocurrency is becoming a more and more integral part of a virtual reality. As such, investors on the KuCoin platform have been seeking out metaverse cryptos to trade. KuCoin developers have given the people what they wanted, and they’ve also generated some great publicity.

In its most recent blog post, KuCoin developers mention the haste with which they are acting to give investors a number of different metaverse crypto options. The platform also mentions that things aren’t over yet in terms of new listings. However, beyond this, the post is catching attention because included KuCoin announcing its new office location. Of course, this new workspace happens to be in the metaverse.

KuCoin is partnering up with Bloktopia (CCC:BLOK-USD) to put a KuCoin office in the metaverse. Bloktopia is a 21-floor metaverse skyscraper, in which users can learn about blockchain. The network is inviting to blockchain enthusiasts of all levels; beyond its educational appeal, it also allows users to play games and own real estate in the tower. KuCoin will be setting up shop in the skyscraper with its own office space within it. There, users can drop by and say hello to developers and interact with them directly.

With the exchange not only listing metaverse cryptos but involving itself directly in the space, KuCoin is causing plenty of chatter. Could this new publicity be enough to lift KuCoin price predictions? Let’s take a look:

DigitalCoinPrice thinks KCS will finish out 2021 solidly. The site predicts a price of $21 for the KCS crypto by the end of the year.

WalletInvestor’s 12-month forecast targets a $31 price for the coin by November 2022.

Gov Capital’s prediction for KCS is fairly similar; it prices the coin at $29 by the same time next year.

