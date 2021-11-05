Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
INEGI has job vacancies with salaries of up to 46,000 pesos per month, see how to apply

The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) launched its call for employment 2021 and offers job vacancies with salaries of 16,000 to 46,000 Mexican pesos. Here we tell you how to apply, you have little time!

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
November is usually the favorite month for INEGI to publish its job offers , and this 2021 did not fail. The National Institute of Statistics and Geography launched its 2021 job call , in which it offers job vacancies with attractive salaries ranging from 16,000 to 46,000 Mexican pesos per month.

The INEGI calls are part of the employment opportunities offered by the Professional Career Service , and are the way to recruit liaison or command personnel , which explains that the positions involve high salaries .

What jobs can I apply to at INEGI?

The Mexican organization has vacancies for liaison and command personnel, as well as for operational personnel . Of the positions, 17 correspond to the operational area , where salaries range from 16,000 to 19,000 pesos , while the highest-ranking positions reach 46,000 pesos per month .

In the call, published on the INEGI website, the 16 cities where job offers were opened are detailed. That is, those who aspire to get one of these jobs must reside in the region, or be willing to move.

The cities where INEGI opened vacancies are:

  1. Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes
  2. Campeche
  3. CDMX
  4. Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas
  5. Colima
  6. Guadalajara Jalisco
  7. Guadalupe, Zacatecas
  8. Hermosillo, Sonora
  9. La Paz, Baja California Sur
  10. Leon, Guanajuato
  11. Merida Yucatan
  12. Mexicali, Baja California
  13. Saltillo Coahuila
  14. San Luis Potosi
  15. Toluca, Edomex
  16. Victoria, Durango

How to apply for the INEGI vacancies?

If you are interested in applying for any of the available positions, you can apply online through the INEGI vacancy system . All you have to do is register by entering the following information.

  • Email
  • Password to enter the INEGI platform
  • Name and surname
  • curp
  • RFC

You will also need to provide your personal contact details and capture your resume online , where you will have to answer questions about your education, languages and courses, work experience and knowledge about computer equipment and software.

The registration period is from October 29 to November 8, so you still have a few days to apply, run!

