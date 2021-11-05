INEGI has job vacancies with salaries of up to 46,000 pesos per month, see how to apply

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

November is usually the favorite month for INEGI to publish its job offers , and this 2021 did not fail. The National Institute of Statistics and Geography launched its 2021 job call , in which it offers job vacancies with attractive salaries ranging from 16,000 to 46,000 Mexican pesos per month.

Depositphotos.com

The INEGI calls are part of the employment opportunities offered by the Professional Career Service , and are the way to recruit liaison or command personnel , which explains that the positions involve high salaries .

It may interest you: See how to apply for the Tec 2022 Woman Award from Tecnológico de Monterrey, the call is out!

What jobs can I apply to at INEGI?

The Mexican organization has vacancies for liaison and command personnel, as well as for operational personnel . Of the positions, 17 correspond to the operational area , where salaries range from 16,000 to 19,000 pesos , while the highest-ranking positions reach 46,000 pesos per month .

In the call, published on the INEGI website, the 16 cities where job offers were opened are detailed. That is, those who aspire to get one of these jobs must reside in the region, or be willing to move.

The cities where INEGI opened vacancies are:

Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes Campeche CDMX Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas Colima Guadalajara Jalisco Guadalupe, Zacatecas Hermosillo, Sonora La Paz, Baja California Sur Leon, Guanajuato Merida Yucatan Mexicali, Baja California Saltillo Coahuila San Luis Potosi Toluca, Edomex Victoria, Durango

The #INEGI , in collaboration with @Banxico , carries out for the first time the National Survey on Household Finances #ENFIH , whose information is useful to better understand the economic situation of households in Mexico. https://t.co/YEzDqLcu2h#ComunicadoINEGI pic.twitter.com/TVmXRRdIbq - INEGI INFORMA (@INEGI_INFORMA) November 5, 2021

How to apply for the INEGI vacancies?

If you are interested in applying for any of the available positions, you can apply online through the INEGI vacancy system . All you have to do is register by entering the following information.

Email

Password to enter the INEGI platform

Name and surname

curp

RFC

You will also need to provide your personal contact details and capture your resume online , where you will have to answer questions about your education, languages and courses, work experience and knowledge about computer equipment and software.

The registration period is from October 29 to November 8, so you still have a few days to apply, run!