A Massive Medical Marijuana Boom Is Coming to Florida

Florida cannabis entrepreneurs are gearing up to get awarded 27 new state licenses for medical marijuana treatment centers (MMTC). These new facilities will double the number of MMTCs in the state, leading to an expected boom in Florida's already large medical marijuana industry.

The state Department of Health will issue the new licenses by July 1, 2023. The state already supports a $1.3 billion medical marijuana industry for two primary reasons: Florida is the third-largest state in the US, and about 20 percent of the population is 65 and older.

The number of people aged 65 and older who said they use cannabis jumped by 18 percent in the most recent National Survey of Drug Use and Health. That makes Florida a dream market for cannabis businesses.

Employment opportunities

The new plan is good for job hunters, too. To accommodate the 27 new licenses, the state Department of Health also wants to add $13 million more to double the Office of Medical Marijuana Use size. Currently, the office has 80 employees. The new budget calls for 165 to meet the expected jump in demand coming soon to Florida.

The state also wants millions more to fund an educational publicity plan and three new regional offices in Tampa Bay, Orlando, and Miami. Cumulatively, the new facilities will hire hundreds of new workers and the workers needed to grow the plants. Florida's medical marijuana industry has already created nearly 15,000 jobs.

The state already has 620,000 who qualify for marijuana prescriptions. In Florida, people can use medical marijuana to treat:

ALS

Cancer

Crohn's disease

Chronic nonmalignant pain

Epilepsy

Glaucoma

HIV/AIDS

Multiple sclerosis

Parkinson's disease

PTSD

Seizures

Terminal illness

Pain that is either caused by or originates from a qualifying medical condition

How big will medical marijuana get in Florida?

ArcView Market Research estimates that Florida's medical cannabis market will generate $6 billion in sales by 2030.

In addition to this growth in the medical marijuana market, Florida also may become a legal recreational marijuana state. Both of the leading Democrats looking to unseat Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2022 election support legalized adult-use marijuana.

Meanwhile, citizens who support legalization are again trying to put the issue on the 2022 ballot. If successful, Florida requires that 60 percent of voters approve legalization for the law to become enacted.

Whatever happens with recreational marijuana, medical cannabis will continue to provide opportunities in the Sunshine Shine. White sand beaches and sunshine aren't going away, which means plenty of seniors and a growing population of all ages who want to try the benefits of cannabis for themselves.

