Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Bitcoin Trades 7% Higher

Bitcoin was trading over 7% higher on Monday morning, priced around $66,105 per coin.

By
You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bitcoin was trading over 7% higher on Monday morning, priced around $66,105 per coin.

da-kuk | Getty Images

Ether, was trading over 3% higher, priced at $4,722.

Dogecoin, meanwhile, was up over 9%, trading at a little over $0.28, per Coindesk. 

Cryptocurrency was a hot topic last week, as Miami Mayor Francis Suarez vowed on Twitter to take his next paycheck in bitcoin. Incoming New York City Mayor Eric Adams replied to the tweet, one-upping the Republican. 

“In New York we always go big, so I’m going to take my first THREE paychecks in Bitcoin when I become mayor. NYC is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry and other fast-growing, innovative industries! Just wait!” wrote Adams.

The value surges in crypto coins preceded the jockeying between the two politicians, however. Bitcoin has surged, hitting record highs this fall.

The first Bitcoin Futures ETF launched in late October, as well, crossing exchange-trade funds into the cryptocurrency world. 

More About News and Trends

Future of Entrepreneurship

Berkshire Hathaway Reports 18% Gain in Operating Profit, With Its Cash Pile at Record $149 Billion

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

News and Trends

Astronaut Wang Yaping Becomes First Chinese Woman to Walk in Space

Chloe Arrojado

Chloe Arrojado

News and Trends

Travis Scott Vows to Help Families of Dead Victims as Astroworld Catastrophe as Lawsuits Loom

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

Smart Money Podcast: The Benefits of Being Boring With Your Money, and Why to Make a Will ASAP

Liz Weston

Influencers

Is the World Becoming Too Cynical for Social Media Influencers?

Milan Kordestani

Milan Kordestani

Entrepreneurship Calls

Are you a social entrepreneur? This call offers 120 thousand euros and has a special category for Latin America

Entrepreneur en Español
Read More