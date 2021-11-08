Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Company News for Nov 8, 2021

Companies in the news are: GRPN, GT, AXL, AMCX

  • Groupon, Inc.’s GRPN shares jumped 11.5% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 38 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 3 cents.
  • Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT surged 12.5% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 72 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents.
  • American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.’s AXL shares rose 2.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 15 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents.
  • Shares of AMC Networks Inc. AMCX surged 14.3% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.68 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11.


