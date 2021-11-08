Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Tesla launches universal home charger for electric vehicles of any brand

Elon Musk's company Tesla launched a universal charger to recharge the battery of any brand of electric cars at home.

The Tesla company, owned by billionaire Elon Musk , has launched a new universal home charger for electric vehicles . The brand new J1772 Gen 2 plug is compatible with any brand of electric cars in the US market.

First, it emerged that Elon Musk 's flagship company planned to open up its network of Tesla superchargers so that any electric vehicle, regardless of brand, can use them to recharge. The project materialized this week, with the opening of the first universal supercharger stations in the Netherlands.

Now, Tesla introduced this new wall socket to recharge electric cars at home .

"Charge your EV at home with the J1772 Gen 2 Wall Connector, a convenient home charging solution for EV owners. Just plug it in at night and charge while you sleep. With an output power of up to 9.6 kW (40 amps) for a single vehicle, the J1772 Gen 2 wall jack includes a 7.3 meter cable length, multiple power settings and a versatile design for indoors and outdoors ” , reads the description of the new product from Tesla.

As reported by The Verge , Elon Musk 's company noted that this connector was designed to work with non-Tesla vehicles . Cars of the brand that are not compatible with the G2 charger will be able to use an adapter, but the automaker recommends that if you own a Tesla, use the wall connector compatible with your car, to have better charging times.

Tesla's universal home charger for electric vehicles of any brand is priced at $ 415 (about 9,500 Mexican pesos) on its official site . This amount is below the price of other home chargers, which They cost about 1,000 dollars (about 20,000 Mexican pesos).

