Here's How SpartanNash (SPTN) Looks Ahead of Q3 Earnings

SpartanNash Company SPTN is likely to register a decline in the bottom line when it reports third-quarter 2021 earnings on Nov 10, 2021, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents for the third-quarter’s earnings suggests a plunge of nearly 36% from 70 cents per share reported in the year-ago period. The consensus mark has been stable over the past 30 days.

A glance at this grocery retailer’s performance over the trailing four quarters shows that it has an earnings surprise of 2.5%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2,057 million, indicating a slight dip from $2,060.8 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.

- Zacks

Factors to Note

SpartanNash is likely to have faced tough year-over-year comparisons in sales due to the absence of the year-earlier quarter's pandemic-led benefits. In addition, the company persistently faces challenges in the distribution operations, mainly considering the ongoing pandemic-related conditions. Also, headwinds associated with sales trends in its Military business and supply chain remain.

Any deleverage in the operating expenses is likely to show on the company’s bottom-line performance in the upcoming quarterly release. The company has been witnessing higher operating costs and supply-chain expenses for a while now. These downsides might have dampened the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

On the flip side, SpartanNash constantly focuses on streamlining its operations and making strategic investments including expansion of capabilities across the distribution centers. Also, improving performance trends at the company’s Retail unit might have aided the results. Its supply-chain transformation initiative is also encouraging.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for SpartanNash this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Although SpartanNash currently has a Zacks Rank #3, its Earnings ESP of 0.00% makes surprise prediction difficult.

