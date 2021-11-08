Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch As Momentum Begins To Pick Up

Marijuana Stocks To Watch As The Sector Shows Sings Of Recovering

In recent trading marijuana stocks seem to be picking up in momentum. This increase in momentum is helping some cannabis stocks reach higher market positions. This is certainly a good thing this is allowing for some investors to see some long-overdue profits. For the last 9 months, the entire cannabis sector has been on a downtrend. Yet since the end of July, there has been a bit more volatility. For some volatility can be a bad thing. However, at the end of July, early August volatility helped wake some marijuana stocks up.

Now during this time back in August many cannabis companies started to release earning. These earnings did help bring some upward trading into the sector. Although at the time they were no big jumps in trading still it was good to see some life be brought back into the sector. Especially after going over 3 months with no real upward movement. Moving into the last few months and many cannabis stocks have still been trading down. But there have been more moments when pot stocks go on small recoveries. The issue becomes when will the sector start to see more upward consistency.

It seems that with federal reform on its way to being passed at some point many are getting prepared. This preparation has come in the form of finding top marijuana stocks to buy. With the sector performing at lower levels it was a good time to add the best cannabis stocks in 2021 to your portfolio. In the last week of trading, it seems that the sector is beginning to show more consistency. But before many get too excited about more consistency a bigger increase will need to happen. Nevertheless right now shows that cannabis stocks are recovering and shareholders are making some money. Just don’t forget that in this unpredictable sector anything can change with marijuana stocks.

Top Marijuana Stock To Watch In 2021

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC:GTBIF) Verano Holdings Corp. (OTC:VRNOF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical, and other cannabis products. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores.

In the last week of trading, GTBIF has started to pick up in the market. Yet over the last 9 months, the company still held a solid market level while others fell drastically. For some time GTBIF stock is considered one of the more favored marijuana stocks to watch. During the last 8-9 months the company has done well maintaining its dominance in the sector. Even with a drop in trading, the company was still at a good level to build from.

The company has been going through a downtrend that has hit the sector for almost 9 months. However, in the last few weeks, things have started to look better for the company. Many marijuana stocks in fact have started to build back some of their lost momentum. So with this GTBIF stock is no different. In the last several months of trading, the company has been faced with some market issues.

More specifically first going through a sector-wide downtrend. The second would be the volatile trading that led to short recoveries and more drops in trading. Yet from all this, the company seems to rise once again. This new recovery is much needed and shareholders feel if the GTBIF stock can sustain this push bigger gains will come from it.

Verano Holdings Corp.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that deliver a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

In the last several months of trading, this marijuana stock has also felt the impact of volatility. Back in September, the company was in a higher position than now. Yet at the time VRNOF stock was able to sustain a promising market position during that time. Yet toward the close of September, the company began to lose its upward momentum and fell. At the start of October VRNOF stock continued to trade down and ran into trouble.

Even with some small pops in trading the company was not able to keep its climb going, However in the last few weeks of trading more momentum has started to set in for VRNOF stock. Currently VRNOF stock is up during the second week of November. If the company can keep this recovery going it will be a strong sign of growth potential. Especially as more developments come forth in the industry at large.