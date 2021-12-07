5 Tips for a More Effective DEI Recruiting Playbook
How to overcome your potential biases in order to hire a more well-rounded and inclusive team.
The benefits of a diverse workforce are well-documented. Companies with more diverse management enjoy a 19% revenue increase over their non-diverse competitors. The Harvard Business Review reports that diverse companies are 70% more likely to capture new markets.
These statistics are only the tip of the iceberg. When companies prioritize hiring teams that are racially, ethnically and gender-diverse, great things can happen.
Continue reading this article -- and everything on Entrepreneur!
Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5!
Get 3 months free with code ZENDESK
Presented by zendesk