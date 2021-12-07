5 Tips for a More Effective DEI Recruiting Playbook

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The benefits of a diverse workforce are well-documented. Companies with more diverse management enjoy a 19% revenue increase over their non-diverse competitors. The Harvard Business Review reports that diverse companies are 70% more likely to capture new markets.

These statistics are only the tip of the iceberg. When companies prioritize hiring teams that are racially, ethnically and gender-diverse, great things can happen.