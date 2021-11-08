Top-Performing ETFs of Last Week

Wall Street was at the record high lately with key large-cap indexes like the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq at the all-time high levels. The small-cap Russell 2000 index too notched that high last week. Upbeat corporate earnings – both large and small caps, stronger-than-expected jobs data and Pfizer pill study aided the markets last week.

Meanwhile, the Fed said that it will gradually slow the pace of those purchases by about $15 billion per month, as part of a plan to bring its so-called quantitative easing program to a total stop by the middle of next year. The taper will start “later this month” and will continue at the $15 billion clip through December, although the change of the pace can happen should the need be (read: Fed to Start QE Taper: Is It Time for Cyclical Sector ETFs?).

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few ETF areas that gained handsomely in the past week.

ETFs in Focus

Simplify Volt Robocar Disruption and Tech ETF VCAR – Up 17.3%

This ETF is active and does not track a benchmark. The Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF seeks to concentrate in those few disruptive companies poised to dominate autonomous driving and then enhance the concentrated exposures with options. The fund charges 95 bps in fees. The fund is a beneficiary of Tesla’s surge (read: ETFs Riding on Tesla's Surge).

Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF BTCR – Up 15.9%

This ETF is active and does not track a benchmark. The Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF concentrates a majority of its investments in companies with exposure to Bitcoin and its supporting infrastructure. The fund charges 85 bps in fees. The fund has gained bitcoin’s mainstream acceptance. October saw the launch of the first bitcoin futures ETFs which has been acting as a tailwind for the cryptocurrency and the related ETFs (read: Crypto & Clean Energy Top in October: Best ETFs Up At Least 25%).

Barclays Women IN Leadership ETF WIL – Up 15.1%

The underlying Barclays Women in Leadership Total Return USD Index provides investors with exposure to US based companies that satisfy one or both of the gender diversity criteria of having a female chief executive officer or having at least 25% female members on the board of directors and that satisfy certain market capitalization, liquidity & other selection criteria & concentration limits. The fund charges 45 bps in fees.

Alpha Architect ETF Trust Viridi Cleaner Energy RIGZ – Up 14.3%

This ETF is active and does not track a benchmark. The Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund focused on the cryptocurrency mining industry. The fund charges 90 bps in fees. This is a beneficiary of the latest semiconductor rally, launch of the bitcoin futures ETFs and global awareness for the increased deployment of cleaner energy.

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF BITQ – Up 12.4%

The underlying Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 Index measures the performance of companies involved in servicing the cryptocurrency markets, including crypto mining firms, crypto mining equipment suppliers, crypto financial services companies, or other financial institutions servicing primarily crypto-related clientele.

