What are WhatsApp 'Communities'? Know the function that would compete with Discord and Telegram

It seems that Mark Zuckerberg 's messaging app is getting a taste for order and digital organization. Just a few weeks ago, the Meta-owned company launched the ' Collections' tool for WhatsApp Business , and now they would be developing a new feature called WhatsApp's 'Communities' , which would compete with rival apps like Discord and Telegram .

Dimitri Karastelev vía Unsplash

A Community is "a new place where administrators have more control over WhatsApp groups, mainly to group other groups," explained the WABetaInfo portal, which disclosed the leak.

That is, the WhatsApp Communities will be groups within groups , very similar to how they work and are organized channels in the Discord app, where each can have sub-channels.

This feature would allow WhatsApp users to better manage all their chats by creating a group that can encompass several group chats related to a 'community'.

For example, if you sell products online you can create a large community called 'Clientes CDMX', and that this in turn is divided into subgroups where you have the chats of your clients grouped by area, by the type of product or service they most request, or by any category that makes it easier for you to find them.

Since it is still in the development phase and the company has not given official information about it, little is known about the 'Communities' function of WhatsApp . There is also no estimated date for this update to reach users. However, the screenshots shared by the site specialized in Facebook's sister app give a glimpse of how these groups of groups will work.

#WhatsApp is working on #communities @WABetaInfo



Community is a new place where group admins have more control over groups.



It's still a private place between people protected by end-to-end encryption. Users can be manually added or they can join using a “Community Invite Link. pic.twitter.com/sKokjNOckP - Mobile Deck (@mobile_deck) November 7, 2021

Apparently, in addition to adding people to a 'community' manually , it can also be done through an invitation link or a QR code , shared privately or publicly by administrators. This system for integrating users into groups is very popular on Telegram , the messaging app that became a great rival to WhatsApp in 2021.

In terms of their appearance, communities will have a different interface than groups, such as a square icon instead of a rounded one, they say.

The portal emphasizes that WhatsApp 'Communities' is not a social network . Instead, it remains a private virtual space, protected by end-to-end encryption.