BrightChamps Raises $63 Million

BrightChamps, an edtech startup for children to learn next-generation skills, has raised $63 million from Premji Invest, GSV Ventures, 021 Capital, BEENEXT and Binny Bansal.

The startup has reached a valuation of nearly half a billion dollars in little over a year, said a statement.

Brightchamps aims to empower kids with important next-generation life skills through its adeptly crafted live learning program which complements the school curriculum, fuels the latent talent of the children and grooms them towards the future success in alignment with their natural abilities and inclinations.

In less than 10 months, the company managed to establish its market leadership globally. Currently, over a hundred thousand registered students are spending more than six million minutes of live learning every month on the platform.

Binny Bansal, founder Flipkart, said, “With its exceptional business growth and deeply passionate team of leaders and educators, Brightchamps can emerge as a global leader in the edtech industry. Their meticulously curated curriculum and blended approach are designed to spark scientific curiosity and exploration in early learners.”

Ravi Bhushan, founder and CEO BrightChamps, said, “We felt that there is an immense need for a unique curriculum which can fill the gaps in the current education system while aligning with a child’s learning abilities as per their necessity of the age. We have been stunned with the love we have received so far from parents and students across different countries.”

The company plans to utilize the funds to hire across functions such as product, technology, growth, content, operations, sales, marketing and business development and build a team of superlative quality.